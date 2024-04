KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed (today) on Friday, April 05, 2024, on account of Jumua-tul-Wida.

This was announced by PSX in its notice sent to all the Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

