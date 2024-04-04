AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB accounts show firming case for rate cuts

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 05:27pm

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers are increasingly confident that inflation is heading back to their 2% target and the case for interest rate cuts is strengthening, the accounts of the bank’s March 6-7 meeting showed on Thursday.

The ECB kept borrowing costs at record highs at the meeting but started to cautiously lay the groundwork to lower them in June, arguing it had made good progress in bringing down inflation, even if risks from wage growth remained worrisome.

“Members expressed increased confidence that inflation was on track to decline sustainably to the 2% inflation target in a timely manner,” the ECB said in the accounts of the meeting.

“While it was wise to await incoming data and evidence, the case for considering rate cuts was strengthening.”

ECB likely to start with ‘moderate’ rate cut this spring, Villeroy says

Data since then has shown a further drop in inflation and a moderation in wage demands while growth indicators are suggesting that a modest recovery may be on the way.

The ECB next meets on April 11 and policymakers are likely to keep the June rate cut in play, especially as many of them have already backed such a move.

But they are unlikely to commit to any subsequent moves even as markets price in 88 basis points of easing, or between three and four cuts this year.

A key uncertainty is whether the U.S. Federal Reserve starts cutting rates this summer.

While the ECB could go it alone, policy divergence may weaken the euro and lead some investors to move portfolio investment across the Atlantic, weakening the impact of ECB cuts.

But the euro zone economy, now in its sixth straight quarter of quasi stagnation, is trailing most other economies and inflation is also clearly heading back to target, bolstering the case for lower rates.

ECB European Central Bank ECB policymakers

Comments

200 characters

ECB accounts show firming case for rate cuts

Sale of thermal assets: Engro Energy Limited enters into definitive agreements

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters sent to judges: PM Shehbaz assures of investigation

KSE-100 hits new peak, settles above 68,000 for the first time

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP

Russian, Chinese envoys call on President Zardari, discuss bilateral relations

LHC’s decision to help boost Pakistan’s pharma sector: brokerage house

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Read more stories