Pakistan's Engro to continue to invest in energy business, its main investor says

Reuters Published May 7, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest conglomerate, Engro Corp, which owns the country’s first liquefied natural gas terminal, will continue to invest in energy despite having sold its coal-based assets, the company’s largest investor said.

In a rare interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Samad Dawood, Vice Chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, which owns 40% of Engro Corp, said the company was also looking into global LNG opportunities.

