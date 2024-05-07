Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Tuesday that terrorists operating from Afghanistan were involved in the attack on Chinese engineers, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March.

The DG ISPR passed these remarks while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He started the presser by addressing the tensions with Afghanistan and attacks mounted by terrorists from its soil into Pakistan.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in the region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region,” he maintained.

However, the DG ISPR lamented that despite Pakistan’s efforts for peace, its security personnel and workers have been martyred in

He further said that Pakistani soldiers and workers and law enforcement agencies have been martyred in huge numbers.

“There is concrete evidence that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists are still using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan. The army chief has taken a clear stance that Pakistan has its reservations on the hideouts of the banned outfits in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eradicate terror networks and provide protection to its citizens at all costs. We will go to every extent to suppress the terrorists and their patrons and enablers,” the DG ISPR said.

He further said that despite all the efforts by Pakistan and despite pointing it out to the Afghan interim government on state level, TTP terrorists were continuously committing acts of terrorism inside Pakistan and Afghanistan had failed to play its due role against those terrorists.

Speaking about repatriation of illegal Afghans back to their own country, the DG ISPR said that the decision was made by the government of Pakistan in the larger benefit of the country.

“So far, 563,639 illegal Afghan citizens have been returned to their countries, yet hundreds of thousands are still living in Pakistan.”

‘May 9 not a hidden incident’

The DG ISPR said that people and the armed forces witnessed the events of May 9 .

“Everyone saw how people were brainwashed,” he remarked. “Firstly, May 9 is not just the Pak Army’s case but the entire country’s.”

He said there were suggestions that a judicial commission should be formed.

“Form a judicial commission and get to the bottom of the incident.”

He maintained that those involved in May 9 attacks on military installations should be held accountable as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, the DG ISPR said dialogue should take place between political parties and it was not appropriate for the army to be involved.

He also emphasised that if some political mindset attacks its own country’s army and insults the nation’s martyrs, then “there can be no dialogues with them”.

“There is only one way back for such political anarchists that it asks for an earnest pardon in front of the nation,” the DG ISPR said.