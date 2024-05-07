Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow (Wednesday), according to Radio Pakistan.

During the visit, he will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a special focus on trade and connectivity.

The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan has hosted some senior foreign dignitaries and government officials.

Pakistan is hosting a high-level Saudi trade delegation seeking investment opportunities.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan and announced that bilateral trade would be increased to $10 billion.

“In our meeting today, we (have) decided to promote bilateral relations between the two countries including political, economic, trade, cultural, and others as far as possible,” said Raisi who arrived in Pakistan last month.