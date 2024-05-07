AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

  • Bakhtiyor Saidov's visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries
BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2024 06:17pm

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow (Wednesday), according to Radio Pakistan.

During the visit, he will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a special focus on trade and connectivity.

The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan has hosted some senior foreign dignitaries and government officials.

Pakistan is hosting a high-level Saudi trade delegation seeking investment opportunities.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan and announced that bilateral trade would be increased to $10 billion.

“In our meeting today, we (have) decided to promote bilateral relations between the two countries including political, economic, trade, cultural, and others as far as possible,” said Raisi who arrived in Pakistan last month.

Ishaq Dar PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov

Comments

200 characters

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 sees volatile session, closes flat

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Al Jazeera to pursue legal action ‘until the end’ over Israel ban

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Read more stories