AIRLINK 62.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.96%)
DFML 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
DGKC 68.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
HBL 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.35%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.29%)
OGDC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.53%)
PAEL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
PIAA 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 109.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.72%)
PRL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.68%)
PTC 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.67%)
SSGC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TRG 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,052 Increased By 46.6 (0.67%)
BR30 22,985 Increased By 247.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 68,304 Increased By 432.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 22,413 Increased By 161.3 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2024 12:11pm

TOKYO: A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan’s Fukushima region on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake, whose epicentre had a depth of 40 kilometres (25 miles) and which was also felt in Tokyo.

TEPCO, the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said “no abnormalities” had been detected at the stricken plant or others in the region.

Japan, one of the world’s most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of Thursday’s quake at 6.1, with a depth of 40.1 kilometres.

It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan.

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

Wednesday’s magnitude-7.4 quake damaged dozens of buildings in Taiwan and prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines.

Japan’s biggest earthquake on record was a massive magnitude-9.0 undersea jolt in March 2011 off Japan’s northeast coast, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

The 2011 catastrophe also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan’s worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

The total cost was estimated at 16.9 trillion yen ($112 billion), not including the hazardous decommissioning of the Fukushima facility, which is expected to take decades.

Japan Chernobyl Fukushima nuclear plant TEPCO tsunami alert

Comments

200 characters

Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

Read more stories