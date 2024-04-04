AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Women cricketers undergoing training at HP Centre

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

LAHORE: Pakistan women probables camp for West Indies series is underway at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi and a 20-member contingent of players is taking part in the camp.

The players will undergo training at the camp in Karachi till April 8 and disperse to their native cities the next day to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

On 13th April, the squad will assemble in Karachi to prepare for West Indies series which starts on 18th April. The bilateral series includes three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is.

Interim head coach Mauhtashim Rashid said, “We had a good series against New Zealand and after that series our target was to bring improvement in the fitness of players. After the series we got time to work on players individually. We have added two new coaches to the support staff, and their presence will enhance our team's performance in upcoming series.”

Rashid said, “We had a good domestic season this year, which helped senior and young players to perform and get back to the side. The players who are making a comeback in the camp are the ones who have performed well in the T20 domestic event. We are also organizing a one-day tournament this month, which will surely create a healthy competition among the national and junior players and it is heartening to see an increase in the pool of players. This increase in pool of players was the need of the hour and it will help us to make two separate teams for ODIs and T20Is.”

He said, “The camp for the upcoming West Indies series is organized in such a manner where we will work on players’ skills. We will challenge the players by giving them different match scenarios, will also organize different practice games, which will help the players to test their skills and achieve the targets assigned to them.”

Probables: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Player support personnel: Saira Iftikhar (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Muhammad Javed (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Nadia Arif (masseuse).

Series schedule:

18th April – First ODI at National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship); 21st April – Second ODI at NBS (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship); 23rd April – Third ODI at NBS (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship); 26th April – First T20I at NBS (730pm local time); 28th April – Second T20I at NBS (730pm local time); 30th April – Third T20I at NBS (730pm local time); 2nd May – Fourth T20I at NBS (730pm local time) and 3rd May – Fifth T20I at NBS (730pm local time).

