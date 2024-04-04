Sindh lifts ban on recruitments

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a cabinet meeting approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in the provincial government departments.

The cabinet meeting was held at the CM House and attended by provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary, and concerned secretaries.

The meeting was told that there are thousands of posts of lower grades lying vacant in government departments. “Lifting the ban on recruitment will not only improve the working of the departments but the youth would get employees opportunities,” the cabinet members added.

CM Murad with the consent of the cabinet members approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in government departments. He directed Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and the Advocate General to pursue the case in the court and get the stay order against the recruitment vacated.

The then outgoing Sindh government of Syed Murad Ali Shah at the completion of its last tenure had imposed a ban on recruitment in the government department.

At the request of Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, the cabinet allowed the School Education department to continue the recruitment process of PST/ JEST as per Teachers Recruitment Policy 2021 through IBA Sukkur.

The provincial cabinet also granted an extension to the doctors, nurses, and other staff who were appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic until June 30, 2024.

At the request of the Health Department, the cabinet allowed the department to procure drugs and surgical items. The health department was also allowed to tender the Hepatitis Control Program, TB Control Program, and HIV/ AIDS Control Program on the approved tender rates of 2022-23.