Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,129 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,379 tonnes of import cargo and 59,750 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,379 comprised of 35,828 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 213 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,236 tonnes of Wheat & 23,102 tonnes of Liquid Cargo. The total export Cargo of 59,750comprised of 46,616 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,058 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,360 tonnes of Clinkers & tonnes of Rice. -Nearly, 5648 containers comprising of 2511 containers import and 3137 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 767 of 20’s and 660 of 40’s loaded while 54 of 20’s and 185 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1015 of 20’s and 996 of 40’s loaded containers while 86 of 20’s and 22 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around, 04 ships namely, Arman 10, Sc Taipei, Mt Quetta &Gsl Elizabeth Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Mt Mardan, Uafl Dubai, Daytona Beach, Global Highway, Pia, Jolly Palladio, Koi. & Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-III and Chemroad Journey left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Al-Areesh, Uog Sparta, MSC Spring and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,762 tonnes, comprising 222,987 tonnes imports cargo and 44,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,800 Containers (4,660 TEUs Imports and 2,140 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kyparissia and Chem Gallium & another ship, Alba Gas carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and SSGC on 03rd April, while another Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea-Pearl’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 04th April, 2024.

