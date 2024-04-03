AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp dismisses talk of Liverpool as title ‘favourites’

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2024 09:48pm

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unconcerned his side have been installed as favourites to win the Premier League title.

Sunday’s win over Brighton, allied to Manchester City’s goalless draw with Arsenal, took the Reds back to the top of the table with nine matches remaining.

But with Liverpool just two points clear of Arsenal, and more games to come in midweek and at the weekend, Klopp is taking nothing for granted ahead of Thursday’s match at home to basement club Sheffield United.

Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to beat the drop

“The situation is, for us, Sheffield United, and not who is the favourite,” Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“I am pretty sure when we lost at Arsenal (on February 4) we were not favourites after that – maybe rightly so – but I don’t know and I don’t care,” added the German, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

“One of the most important things to get through this period is to ignore the outside ‘mess’ as it goes up and down and is emotional.

“We have to be professional – be emotional but in the right way – and be the best version of ourselves, play the best football we can play and then let’s see what the outcome is.”

City and Arsenal will both be in action on Wednesday but Klopp has no plans to watch either match.

“I told you one story, years ago, I watched a game and wanted Leicester to win (against Manchester City in 2019) and it didn’t happen,” he said.

“That was the last time that I did that. That’s when you learn from the past. When they play, my heart-rate doesn’t go up.

“We need to get our points in, win our football games.”

Sheffield United have conceded 77 goals in 29 league matches so far this season and have a goal difference of minus 50 after managing just three wins.

But Klopp said his focus would remain firmly on the Blades, rather than the seemingly more difficult task of trying to win away to Manchester United – who knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup three weeks ago at Old Trafford – on Sunday.

“If I would think now about Manchester United, our people (fans) would have a right to think I am already too long in the chair,” he said.

“It makes no sense. You cannot win football games not respecting the opponent. I have no chance of influencing the Manchester United game at the moment… Sheffield United deserve our full respect and they will get it.”

Premier League Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Comments

200 characters

Klopp dismisses talk of Liverpool as title ‘favourites’

Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures rise towards $90 as supply risks intensify

PRL, Air Link withdraw intention to buy 77.42% shares, control of Shell Pakistan

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Nine dead, more than 1,000 injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Read more stories