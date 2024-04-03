AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Apr 03, 2024
Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to beat the drop

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:13pm

LONDON: Vincent Kompany said there is more to come from Burnley as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games on Tuesday but were unable to claim what could have been a key win in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves, with Rayan Ait-Nouri cancelling out Jacob Bruun Larsen’s fine volley.

The result left Burnley six points shy of safety with seven games still to play.

But with a match away to fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday, Burnley manager Kompany said his side could yet beat the drop.

David Moyes urges West Ham fans to lay-off struggling Phillips

“I’m fairly confident our team is a team of improvement, we can get better and I want them to continue doing that,” he said.

“It’s not surprising at all that we are where we are but, OK, that’s in the past. It’s what the next game brings. Start the game with confidence we can do something.

“I don’t conceive a moment this season where we won’t keep fighting.”

For Wolves, the draw moved them on to 42 points, surpassing last season’s total with eight games left to play.

They are now three points behind seventh-placed West Ham with a game in hand.

“There’s never been a top-seven focus, just finish as high as we can,” said Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

“I would love us to finish in the top seven, the lads would love to finish in the top seven and they’re pushing as hard as they can.”

