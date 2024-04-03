Hong Kong stocks inch down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with marginal losses Wednesday morning following another tepid lead from Wall Street as investors grow worried that US interest rates might not come down as much as hoped this year.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 4.67 points to 16,926.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index was also barely moved, giving up just 0.07 points to 3,074.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.27 percent, or 4.75 points, to 1,774.94.