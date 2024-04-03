AIRLINK 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.62%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 121.82 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.54%)
PAEL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 106.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.5%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PTC 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
SEARL 54.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.83%)
SNGP 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.93%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.27%)
UNITY 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,968 Increased By 61.9 (0.9%)
BR30 22,676 Increased By 383.7 (1.72%)
KSE100 67,540 Increased By 653.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 22,156 Increased By 187.9 (0.86%)
Joe Biden ‘outraged’ by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 10:15am
Photo: Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was “outraged and heartbroken” by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen (WCK) and he called on Israel to do more to protect aid workers.

Israel’s investigation of the incident “must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public,” Biden said in a statement.

“Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident,” he said.

“This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed.”

The strike on the WCK convoy killed citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that the strike was tragic and unintended, and the Israeli military pledged an independent inquiry.

Biden said Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers or civilians in Gaza.

“The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties,” he said.

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef’s NGO

Biden said he will continue to press Israel to do more to get aid into Gaza.

He said a US team in Cairo is working to secure a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

Biden said he spoke with WCK founder Jose Andres to convey his condolences and express his support for the group’s “relentless and heroic efforts to get food to hungry people around the globe.”

Joe Biden Gaza Hamas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu World Central Kitchen Israel airstrike

