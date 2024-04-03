AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
PM seeks plan to boost exports

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the MoC to prepare an action plan to double domestic exports over the next five years.

While presiding over a high-level meeting on the development of the export sector on Tuesday, the prime minister was given a briefing with regard to recommendations to facilitate the export sector.

The meeting was presented proposals for the development of the export sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Shehbaz directed the Ministry of Commerce to prepare and submit a plan of action to double the country’s exports in the next five years in consultation with all the stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

The premier directed MoC to provide facilities to the exporters in the e-commerce sector, who make their products in Pakistan and export them all over the world. He also directed the Ministry of Commerce for an immediate resolution of problems of “Made in Pakistan Brand” exporters.

The premier stated that steps are being taken to take full advantage of the full potential of Pakistan’s export sector.

The stakeholders of the sector should be taken into confidence for the promotion of exports of information technology (IT), household products, textiles and unique sectors.

He directed that recommendations should be formulated and presented for encouragement and development of the industry that exports are part of global value chains.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent exporters and entrepreneurs of the e-commerce sector including Utopia’s Chief Executive Officer Gibran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed and relevant senior officials.

