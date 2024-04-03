IK again assails CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) is the central character in the implementation of what he called a London plan.

Talking to reporters at Adiala jail after hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that the caretaker government and CEC jointly implemented the London plan. About the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s ix judges letter, he said that it is good that the former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, who was appointed to head of an inquiry commission tasked with investigating allegations of intelligence agencies meddling in the affairs of the IHC, refused to chair the commission and a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court was formed.

He said that writing of letter by the IHC judges was a serious matter; therefore, a full court should have heard it. However, the constitution of the seven member’s bench is better than the one-member commission, he said.

The PTI founding chairman said that the case of IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was taken up by the Supreme Judicial Council due to which we remained silent. When he was asked that Judge Siddiqui had levelled allegations against former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) and that time you [Khan] were prime minister, he said that whether it was General Faiz or any other, an investigation should be conducted. General Faiz was not appointed by me, he said.

Former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) clearly told us that if we did not keep quiet then cases would be made against us, he claimed.

He alleged that his wife Bushra has been poisoned to scare me.

Earlier, during the hearing of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan told the Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, that his wife was given poison in Bani Gala which had been declared a sub-jail. There are marks on Bushra Bibi’s skin and tongue as a side effect of ‘poisoning’, he said.

He requested the court to issue orders for a complete medical check up of his wife. “We suspect that an attempt has been made to poison Bushra Bibi. I know who is behind it”, he said.

