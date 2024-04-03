AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
Kharif season: IRSA panel projects acute water shortage

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee has projected 30 percent water shortage for early Kharif 2024 and seven percent in late Kharif 2024 as a total of 59.94 MAF water will be available during Kharif season.

On Tuesday, the IAC reviewed the Rabi 2023-24 (Oct-Mar) system operation and showed satisfaction about the overall seasonal close at 17 per cent shortages against the anticipated shortfall of 15 per cent.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) highlighted that during winter snowfall in the catchments of Indus and Jhelum recorded at 34.8 inches against the normal of 50.5 inches, ie, 31 percent less. The PMD also forecasted higher than normal temperatures during the upcoming Kharif Season.

Encompassing all the water availability parameters, the following anticipated inflows at Rim Stations for Early and Late Kharif 2024 were unanimously agreed.

According to the official statement, Indus at Tarbela will be 49.41 MAF, of which 7.98 MAF during early Kharif and 41.43 MAF later Kharif.

Kabul at Kabul will have 11.72 MAF of water i.e. 3.75 MAF during early Kharif and 7.97 in late Kharif. Water availability at Chenab at Marala is projected to be 19.62 MAF of which 4.29 MAF during early Kharif and 15.33 MAF in late Kharif. Eastern river contribution will be around 2.46 MAF i.e. 0.39 MAF in early Kharif and 2.07 MAF during late Kharif. This implies, the total availability of water in early Kharif will be 99.41 MAF, of which 23.55 MAF will be available in early Kharif whereas 75.87 MAF will be in late Kharif.

If reduced storage of 12.06 MAF and 13.67 MAF system losses are excluded from the total availability of 99.41 MAF, the remaining availability will be 73.69 MAF. Notwithstanding, after the release of 10.08 MAF water in Kotri Below, canal availability will be 63.61 MAF. Of this, the share of KP and Balochistan will be excluded by 3.67 MAF, after which, the total share of available water for Sindh and Punjab will be 59.94 MAF.

The share of Punjab will be 31.13 MAF, Sindh, 28.81 MAF, KP (CBRC), 0.82 MAF, Balochistan 2.85 MAF, totaling to 53.61 MAF.

It was agreed that the provinces of Punjab and Sindh would activate their respective Discharge Observation Cells (DOCs) for data reporting at different locations. Punjab SDOs will be stationed at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri Barrages in Sindh, while Sindh SDOs will monitor the discharges at Jinnah H/W, Chashma Barrage, Taunsa H/W and Panjnad H/W in Punjab. The DOCs will share their reports with their respective departments and IRSA on a daily basis.

