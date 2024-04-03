IK, others acquitted in Islamabad rally case

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other leaders in a case registered against them at Margalla police station.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case acquitted Khan, former PTI leader Asad Umar, and Ali Awan from the case registered at Margalla police station for holding a rally.

During the hearing, the lawyers, Sardar Masroof Khan and Amna Ali appeared in the court.

The court acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and all other co-accused from the case.

It is pertinent to note that a case was registered in Margalla police station on May 6, 2023, under different sections organising illegal rallies, interfering with government affairs, and creating disturbance of peace were included in the case.

According to the first information report (FIR), the PTI rally at Jinnah Avenue Chowk was organised at the behest of the PTI founder and a message on social media, led by Asad Umar, Khurram Nawaz, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The FIR states that the accused reached in front of Jinnah Avenue Mehran Gate F-9 Park blocked the way of the public shouted slogans against the government, and incited people against the government. On the occasion, Section 144 was imposed in the city, despite being informed on the loudspeaker, the participants continued the rally by blocking the road.

