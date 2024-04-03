AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
‘CM Punjab not buying new helicopter’

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is not going to buy a helicopter but an air ambulance, provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari, said.

Talking to media, here Tuesday, she said the PML-N will win all its seats by a clear margin. “It is a pity that no law or regulation is applied in KPK and there is no enforcement of the courts,” she said, adding: “Violation of the Constitution in KPK is being observed by Pakistanis and the Judiciary. You cannot bend the Constitution.”

She said the KPK government is the most worried about Punjab. Barrister Saif is spreading lies and propaganda without knowing the facts, she added.

According to the decision of the Peshawar High Court, neither the meeting nor the oath was taken. She said that a provincial assembly of KPK is working but is not ready for elections.

She further said that garbage collection is also the work of the governments. Booti mafia does not exist in Punjab, she added.

To a query, she said the Pakistan People’s Party had also voted for Maryam Nawaz and supported the PML-N in the National Assembly and Punjab as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Azma Bukhari

