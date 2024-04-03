LHC reserves decision on maintainability of Raja’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on the maintainability of a petition of PTI back candidate Salman Akram Raja challenging the success of Awn Chaudhry of IPP from NA-128.

Earlier, the court heard the Raja’s petition as an objection-case after registrar office questioned its maintainability. The court asked the petitioner’s counsel as why he did not approach the election tribunal. The counsel said the grounds taken in the petition were different from an election petition.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length reserved its verdict.

Awn Chaudhry had secured 172,576 votes against 159,024 of Raja.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024