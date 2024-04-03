Cricketers undergoing rigorous training at PMA

LAHORE: As many as 29 cricketers who were called for training camp are undergoing rigorous physical training at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul.

In the training camp, various types of physical fitness exercises are being given to the players by the instructors while special attention is being paid to the discipline and team spirit of the players during the training, a spokesman of PCB, said, adding: “The camp is focusing on team building and aims to enhance the mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.”

Expressing satisfaction on the training at PMA, the participating players appreciated the environment and hoped that training at academy will benefit them in future.

Staff trainer said the physical training camp has all the big players and aim of the training is to improve the quality of endurance and flexibility in the players. The physical training camp will conclude on April 9. The fitness camp will help the newly-constituted selection committee comprising test cricketers Muhammad Yousaf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq to pick team for the upcoming T20I home-series against New Zealand, away tours of Ireland and England besides the ICC Men's T20I WC.

It may be added that Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, visited Kakul in Abbottabad Monday to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army for Pakistan's T20 players. The visit aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and to extend gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organizing the camp.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024