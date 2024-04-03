AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-03

March sales of petroleum products jump 4pc YoY

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: The total sales of petroleum products in the country increased by 4 percent on year-on-year basis to 1.15 million tons in March 2024.

“The jump in sales comes on the back of slight revival of economic activities, and reduction in smuggled petroleum products from Iran,” Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid at Arif Habib Limited said.

The sales of MS witnessed an increase of 3 percent in March 2024, clocking in at 0.57 million tons. Similarly, the sales of HSD augmented by 17 percent YoY to 0.46 million tons during this period. However, furnace oil (FO) sales plunged by 48 percent YoY to 0.04 million tons in March 2024 amid lower dependency on FO based power plants.

On a MoM basis, petroleum sales registered a growth of 3 percent during March 2024 on account of fewer days in February, and increasing price trend in MS. The sales of MS ascended by 5 percent MoM. Likewise, offtake of HSD increased by 4 percent MoM in March 2024, whereas, FO dispatches plummeted by 11 percent MoM.

During the first nine months of FY24, total sales of petroleum products reduced by 11 percent YoY to 11.34 million tons as compared to 12.80 million tons in the same period last year.

Product-wise data shows a fall in all categories; the volumetric sales of MS, HSD, and FO clocked in at 5.30 million tons, 4.58 million tons, and 0.84 million tons, respectively.

On company-wise basis, the sales of PSO improved by 11 percent YoY in March 2024, owed to higher sales of MS, and HSD by 13 percent, and 15 percent, respectively. Similarly, offtake of SHEL witnessed a jump of 6 percent YoY. Whereas, sales of APL and HASCOL tumbled by 9 percent and 41 percent YoY, respectively during March 2024.

During the first nine months of FY24, petroleum sales of APL, PSO, and SHEL descended by 4 percent, 13 percent, and 16 percent YoY, respectively. Meanwhile, HASCOL being an outlier showcased a growth of 9 percent YoY.

During the nine months of FY24, PSO’s market share dropped by 0.6 percent to 50.0 percent as compared to 50.7 percent in the same period in FY23. Whereas, the market share of SHEL dropped by 0.4 percent arriving at 7.3 percent YoY in the nine months of FY24. Moreover, the market share of APL and HASCOL in the nine months of FY24 increased to 10.1 percent (9.4 percent in the same period last year) and 2.5 percent (2.0 percent in the same period last year), respectively. Meanwhile, the market share of other OMCs remained stable at 30.1 percent in the nine months of FY24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petroleum

Comments

200 characters

March sales of petroleum products jump 4pc YoY

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories