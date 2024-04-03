AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
Apr 03, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-03

March cement despatches soar 3.85pc to 3.941 million tonnes YoY

Zahid Baig Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Cement despatches increased by 3.85% in March 2024 as monthly figures released by the industry shows that 3.941 million tonnes of despatches were released in this month against 3.795 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

Data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association indicates that local cement despatches by the industry during the month of March 2024 were 3.336 million tonnes compared to 3.357 million tonnes in March 2023, showing a decline of 0.62%. Exports despatches however increased by 38.02% as the volumes increased from 438,433 tons in March 2023 to 605,142 tonnes in March 2024.

In March 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.866 million tonnes of cement showing an increase of 1.60% against 2.821 million tons despatches in March 2023. South- based mills despatched 1.074 million tonnes cement during March 2024 that was 10.37% more compared to the despatches of 0.974 million tonnes during March 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.742 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in March 2024 showing an increase of 0.76% against 2.721 million tons despatches in March 2023. South based mills despatched 594,487 tonnes cement in local markets during March 2024 that was 6.52% less compared to the despatches of 635,959 during March 2023.

Exports from North based mills increased by 24.14% as the quantities increased from 100,431 tonnes in March 2023 to 124,672 tonnes in March 2024. Exports from South also increased by 42.15% to 480,470 tonnes in March 2024, from 338,002 tonnes during the same month last year.

