Cleanliness drive: Maryam seeks people’s cooperation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a special meeting on the development of Lahore, WASA, Sanitation and other issues, announced to launch “New Era Clean Lahore” initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be constructed and repaired, streets will be paved, tuff tiles will be installed and 222,000 street lights will be restored in Lahore.

She gave a 3-month deadline to complete on emergency basis this comprehensive development plan of Lahore, and vowed to herself review its implementation after every ten days.

“I want to see every street and neighborhood clean,” she said, adding: ”People should also support Government in this cleanliness drive.” She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore functional at the earliest.

Earlier, WASA gave a detailed presentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair project in 9 zones of Lahore. Sewer master plan and the construction of water collecting tanks were also discussed in the meeting.

Madam Chief Minister directed WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water collecting tanks, and the requirement of human resource and machinery accordingly.

Talking to MPAs from different districts of Punjab Maryam said, “I am the Chief Minister and together we will work for the well being of people.”

The MPAs apprised Chief Minister about public problems and development needs of their respective constituencies. They also presented their suggestions and recommendations in this regard. Chief Minister noted their recommendations and directed the authorities concerned to implement the workable suggestions at the earliest.

The MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of Ramadan Nigahban Package. They appreciated and thanked Madam Chief Minister for “Suthra Punjab program”.

She said,” 100% free medicines and their delivery at patients’ doorsteps will be started soon across Punjab.” She added,” The mobile hospital and clinic-on-wheels project for the treatment of patients in villages and remote areas will start soon”.

Chief Minister highlighted,” Safe city projects will be started in 18 more cities of Punjab in next 3 months. A comprehensive system of solid waste collection is being implemented in 36 districts across the province.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif mentioned.”20,000 motorbikes are being given to students, 3000 bikes will be given in each district.” She added,” To meet people’s need of their own house, 100,000 housing units will be constructed for low income people across Punjab.”

