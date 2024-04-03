AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-03

Cleanliness drive: Maryam seeks people’s cooperation

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a special meeting on the development of Lahore, WASA, Sanitation and other issues, announced to launch “New Era Clean Lahore” initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be constructed and repaired, streets will be paved, tuff tiles will be installed and 222,000 street lights will be restored in Lahore.

She gave a 3-month deadline to complete on emergency basis this comprehensive development plan of Lahore, and vowed to herself review its implementation after every ten days.

“I want to see every street and neighborhood clean,” she said, adding: ”People should also support Government in this cleanliness drive.” She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore functional at the earliest.

Earlier, WASA gave a detailed presentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair project in 9 zones of Lahore. Sewer master plan and the construction of water collecting tanks were also discussed in the meeting.

Madam Chief Minister directed WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water collecting tanks, and the requirement of human resource and machinery accordingly.

Talking to MPAs from different districts of Punjab Maryam said, “I am the Chief Minister and together we will work for the well being of people.”

The MPAs apprised Chief Minister about public problems and development needs of their respective constituencies. They also presented their suggestions and recommendations in this regard. Chief Minister noted their recommendations and directed the authorities concerned to implement the workable suggestions at the earliest.

The MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of Ramadan Nigahban Package. They appreciated and thanked Madam Chief Minister for “Suthra Punjab program”.

She said,” 100% free medicines and their delivery at patients’ doorsteps will be started soon across Punjab.” She added,” The mobile hospital and clinic-on-wheels project for the treatment of patients in villages and remote areas will start soon”.

Chief Minister highlighted,” Safe city projects will be started in 18 more cities of Punjab in next 3 months. A comprehensive system of solid waste collection is being implemented in 36 districts across the province.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif mentioned.”20,000 motorbikes are being given to students, 3000 bikes will be given in each district.” She added,” To meet people’s need of their own house, 100,000 housing units will be constructed for low income people across Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Cleanliness drive: Maryam seeks people’s cooperation

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories