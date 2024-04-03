AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-03

Copper lifted by supply concerns

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

BEIJING: Copper prices ticked higher on Tuesday, lifted by concerns of tighter raw material supply and a production cut by Chinese smelters, while upbeat demand outlook following positive domestic manufacturing data also lent some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.7% at $9,017.50 per metric ton by 0812 GMT. The exchange resumed trading after a long weekend and the Easter Monday holiday.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed day-time trade 0.6% higher at 73,230 yuan ($10,121.07) per ton, not far from an all-time high of 73,530 yuan hit on March 22. Shanghai copper recorded its best daily gain in two weeks on Monday after an official survey showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, brightening the demand outlook for industrial metals.

Although trading was generally subdued because of the holiday, sentiment improved due to concerns around further supply tightness of copper concentrate, ANZ analysts said in a note.

That, coupled with a seasonal pickup in copper demand, will support prices, they added. Elsewhere, LME aluminium advanced 1.4% to $2,369 per ton, nickel rose 1.2% to $16,955, zinc was up 2.1% to $2,491, tin added 1.7% to $27,905, while lead lost 0.4% to $2,046. Also weighing on the greenback-priced commodity was a strong US dollar, as stronger-than-expected economic data caused investors to cut their bets on a June rate cut.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.5% to 19,810 yuan a ton, zinc was 1% higher at 21,115 yuan, nickel rose 2% to 132,590 yuan, and tin climbed 0.9% to 227,850 yuan, while lead declined 0.7% to 16,490 yuan.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper lifted by supply concerns

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories