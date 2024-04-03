Omar Ayub notified as leader of opposition in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has been notified as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has declared Omar Ayub as the Opposition Leader in the Lower House of the Parliament.

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, “In pursuance of rule 39 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, Honourable Speaker has been pleased to declare Omer Ayub Khan, MNA as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly with effect from 2nd April, 2024.”

Opposition members Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting which exchanged views on the opposition leader’s nomination.

The National Assemlby Secretariat in a tweet also said, “The speaker of the National Assembly declares Omar Ayub the Leader of the Opposition after the completion of the scrutiny process under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the National Assembly.”

Omar Ayub’s name was proposed by the majority of the opposition.

“The time for submission of papers for the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition was April 1, 2024, till 6 pm. No other candidate’s papers have been received by the stipulated time,” the National Assembly Secretariat said.

The PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance had nominated Ayub on March 10 for the Leader of the Opposition. Malik Amir Dogar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ali Muhammad Khan, Riaz Fatiana, DrNisarJat and others had arrived to submit the plea to the speaker’s office. The plea carried the signatures of 92 SIC lawmakers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024