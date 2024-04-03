NA Speaker condemns attack on Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorist attack in Besham, Shangla.

He unequivocally condemned terrorists attack on Chinese nationals.

He also said that all political parties were united and were on one page to condemn terrorists’ attack on Chinese nationals.

He added “every Pakistani shares the grief and sadness on the death of innocent Chinese owing to this tragic incident.”

He expressed these views during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in the Chinese Embassy, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sadiq has termed such attacks on Chinese nationals as attempts to bring fissure in unbreakable ties between Pakistan and China.

He added “terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs to create rift between Pakistan and China.”

Further, he expressed that Pakistani security agencies along with people and parliament would soon uproot terrorism from soil of Pakistan.

While mentioning the significance of bilateral parliamentary cooperation, he said it had been his honour to organise first Speakers’ Conference in 2017 on developing shared declaration on enhancing regional connectivity and counter terrorism.

Further, he emphasised on the need to revive Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) between both countries for sharing parliamentary experiences. He reiterated to develop a consensus among all political parties in the Parliament for creating a unanimous strategy to protect Pak-China interests, especially CPEC-related projects.

Later on, he also inscribed condolence remarks in inscriptions/Visitors’ book.

Chinese Ambassador Zaidong expressed thankfulness to Government of Pakistan, its parliament and the law enforcements agencies for their support and sharing grief. He also said that such activities would not deter China to support Pakistan. He expressed thankfulness to Speaker Sadiq for one-minute silence during proceedings of National Assembly to pay homage to deceased Chinese nationals.

