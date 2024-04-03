AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-03

NA Speaker condemns attack on Chinese nationals

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorist attack in Besham, Shangla.

He unequivocally condemned terrorists attack on Chinese nationals.

He also said that all political parties were united and were on one page to condemn terrorists’ attack on Chinese nationals.

He added “every Pakistani shares the grief and sadness on the death of innocent Chinese owing to this tragic incident.”

He expressed these views during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in the Chinese Embassy, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sadiq has termed such attacks on Chinese nationals as attempts to bring fissure in unbreakable ties between Pakistan and China.

He added “terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs to create rift between Pakistan and China.”

Further, he expressed that Pakistani security agencies along with people and parliament would soon uproot terrorism from soil of Pakistan.

While mentioning the significance of bilateral parliamentary cooperation, he said it had been his honour to organise first Speakers’ Conference in 2017 on developing shared declaration on enhancing regional connectivity and counter terrorism.

Further, he emphasised on the need to revive Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) between both countries for sharing parliamentary experiences. He reiterated to develop a consensus among all political parties in the Parliament for creating a unanimous strategy to protect Pak-China interests, especially CPEC-related projects.

Later on, he also inscribed condolence remarks in inscriptions/Visitors’ book.

Chinese Ambassador Zaidong expressed thankfulness to Government of Pakistan, its parliament and the law enforcements agencies for their support and sharing grief. He also said that such activities would not deter China to support Pakistan. He expressed thankfulness to Speaker Sadiq for one-minute silence during proceedings of National Assembly to pay homage to deceased Chinese nationals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Terrorist attack Chinese nationals Ayaz Sadiq

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker condemns attack on Chinese nationals

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories