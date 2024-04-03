KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 02, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.64 280.04 AED 75.35 76.07 EURO 296.25 299.13 SAR 73.54 74.24 GBP 346.48 349.85 INTERBANK 277.90 278.00 JPY 1.80 1.83 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024