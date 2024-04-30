AIRLINK 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-7.06%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.44%)
DGKC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFBL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.09%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
HBL 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.06%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 67.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.96%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.19%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HBL (Habib Bank Limited) 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.3%

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

BR Web Desk Published 30 Apr, 2024 01:10pm

The Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited, one of the largest commercial banks in the country, has approved an equity investment of Rs6 billion (~$21.5 million) in its subsidiary, HBL Microfinance Bank Limited (HBL MfB).

HBL announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We hereby convey that the Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited has approved an equity investment of up to Rs6 billion in its subsidiary namely HBL Microfinance Bank Limited, in compliance with all regulatory requirements and the approval of the shareholders of the bank,” read the notice.

Formerly the First MicroFinanceBank Ltd, HBL Microfinance Bank Ltd is the largest microfinance bank of Pakistan. HBL MfB operates over 200 locations all over Pakistan.

The bank was established in 2002 as a nation-wide microfinance bank, licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan. HBL MfB was created through a structured transformation of the credit and savings section of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), an integrated development programme to pioneer the microfinance sector in the country since 1982 in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

On the financial front, HBL declared a consolidated profit before tax of Rs30.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 40% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

Profit after tax has increased from Rs13.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to Rs15 billion.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1’24 was Rs10.37, compared to Rs9.00 in Q1’23. Along with the results, HBL declared an interim cash dividend of Rs4 per share (i.e 40%) for the quarter.

PSX HBL Habib Bank Limited banking sector equity investment PSX notice pakistan banking sector HBL Microfinance Bank Limited

Comments

200 characters

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Read more stories