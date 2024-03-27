AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
US says it doesn’t support Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project going forward

Reuters Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 03:25pm

WASHINGTON: The US said on Tuesday it does not support a Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project from going forward and cautioned about the risk of sanctions in doing business with Tehran.

Why it is important

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, known as the Peace Pipeline, is a long-term project between Tehran and Islamabad, and has faced delays and funding challenges for several years.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Iran to neighboring Pakistan. Iran and Pakistan had signed a five-year trade plan in August 2023 and set a bilateral trade target at $5 billion.

Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said earlier this month that his country was seeking a US sanctions waiver for the gas pipeline from Iran.

Key quotes

“We always advise everyone that doing business with Iran runs the risk of touching upon and coming in contact with our sanctions, and would advise everyone to consider that very carefully,” a US State Department spokesperson told reporters in a press briefing.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline: a case that deserves greater attention

“We do not support this pipeline going forward,” the spokesperson added, saying that Donald Lu, the State Department’s top official for South and Central Asia, had said as much to a congressional panel last week.

Context

A few weeks ago, Pakistan and Iran engaged in tit-for-tat strikes when they exchanged drone and missile strikes on militant bases on each other’s territory.

Washington’s relations with Iran have been thorny for a long time and the US has issued multiple rounds of sanctions on Iranian entities.

Officially allies in fighting extremism, Pakistan and the US have had a complicated relationship over the years, bound by Washington’s dependence on Pakistan to supply its troops during its long war in Afghanistan but plagued by accusations.

Some Pakistani politicians have also accused Washington of meddling in Pakistan’s domestic politics, charges that Washington denies.

KU Mar 27, 2024 12:35pm
Yet, it not only supports India in buying Iranian fuel, but also allows supply to EU with a technical lapse. Re-arranging geopolitical landscape for personal goals, while desperate Pakistan suffers.
Pakistani1 Mar 27, 2024 12:48pm
There are times when sovereign nations have to decide what is beneficial for them.
