After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

The United States has said that helping Pakistan address its energy shortage crisis is a priority for Washington and that it has supported the addition of approximately 4,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity in the country.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington’s projects have dramatically increased Pakistan’s electricity capacity.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline: a case that deserves greater attention

“Additionally, through the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, a transformative initiative between our two countries, we are working together to address today’s most pressing environmental challenges, especially around water management, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy,” Miller said.

The latest statement comes after the US said it does not support the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project from going forward and cautioned about the risk of sanctions in doing business with Tehran.

“We always advise everyone that doing business with Iran runs the risk of touching upon and coming in contact with our sanctions, and would advise everyone to consider that very carefully,” the US spokesperson said.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, known as the Peace Pipeline, is a long-term project between Tehran and Islamabad and has faced delays and funding challenges for several years.

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Iran to neighboring Pakistan. Iran and Pakistan had signed a five-year trade plan in August 2023 and set a bilateral trade target at $5 billion.