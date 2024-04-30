AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 02:19pm

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) adjourned on Tuesday suo moto hearing on Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ letter regarding intelligence agencies’ interference in their judicial work.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took up the case.

The hearing has been adjourned till May 7.

The apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution has extraordinary power to assume jurisdiction over any “question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any fundamental rights.” Under this article SC can summon any person, government officials or document or record from any government department. The SC may assert jurisdiction either on the basis of a petition filed in the court by any party, or on its own motion referred to as a suo motu notice.

Background

In March, IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz wrote letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.

Later, the SC took suo motu on a letter of the IHC judges of interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies in judicial work.

Later, Lahore High Court and IHC held Full Court meetings in their respective courts. The IHC judges unanimously decided to give an institutional response in case of any such meddling into their judicial working in future.

Supreme Court Letter IHC judges

KU Apr 30, 2024 12:20pm
This case is not a theft of few chickens that its been given scant importance, this is a death threat to justice. How much more will we allow the criminals in public offices to destroy judiciary?
Toy Soldier Apr 30, 2024 01:04pm
Lets see what the exalted lordships are capable of. My prediction is that it will be kicked around with no clear outcome.
