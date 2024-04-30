KSE-100 sees selling pressure again, falls near 71,000

Selling pressure was again witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 500 points during the trading session on Tuesday.

At 3:30pm, the benchmark index was at 71,102.54, a decrease of 592.49 points or 0.83%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed especially among key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs, with index-heavy stocks of OGDC, HASCOL, SSGC, and DGKC trading in the red.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday completed its final review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and allowed the immediate disbursement of $1.1 billion.

The development comes after Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the second and final review of the SBA last month.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday kept the key interest rate steady at 22% for the seventh straight meeting.

Globally, Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of economic data, corporate earnings and the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, while the yen was slightly weaker a day after suspected intervention rescued it from 34-year lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.36% higher, set to clock in a nearly 1% gain for the month, its third straight month of gains.

On Monday, heavy selling pressure was witnessed at the PSX amid uncertainty among investors over the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision regarding the policy rate, as the benchmark index settled at 71,695.03, down by 1,047.71 points or 1.44%.

