AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky lowers army mobilisation age from 27 to 25: parliament

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2024 09:51pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed into law a measure lowering the country’s army mobilisation age from 27 to 25, the parliament said on its website.

Mobilisation has been a divisive issue in a nation exhausted by more than two years of war with Russia, which has seen huge military losses.

But the move comes as Ukraine lacks soldiers to battle the Russian invasion now in its third year.

Zelensky signed the bill almost a year after it was adopted by parliament.

Ukraine says it downed two of three Russian drones overnight

Russia, which has a far larger army, has seen some successes on the battlefield in Ukraine this year, and Ukraine’s military has for months been asking the government to draft more soldiers.

The mobilisation law comes after the parliament backed a bill in February aimed at drafting more soldiers into the army.

Russia has been throwing more manpower into its Ukraine offensive, with little major movement on the front for either side in the last year.

Zelensky said in December the army wanted to mobilise up to half a million people to battle Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

The army enlistment system is considered by many Ukrainians to be unjust, inefficient and often corrupt.

There are also increasing voices to demobilise exhausted fighters who have been on the front for a long time.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky lowers army mobilisation age from 27 to 25: parliament

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sri Lanka recovering but poverty enduring: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

Brent oil hits highest price this year on fresh supply threats

Read more stories