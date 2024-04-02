AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 02:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Mike Tyson will be 58 when he takes on Jake Paul on July 20 in Texas but he said fans are still clamouring to see the former heavyweight champion in action.

The bout between one of the most feared fighters in history and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be held at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington and streamed live on Netflix.

“I’m 58 and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting,” Tyson told Reuters.

“Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous, that’s whack… I say in your prime you couldn’t draw a million people, man. What are you talking, you couldn’t sell out arena. Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena?” ‘Iron Mike’, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, said the 27-year-old Paul recognises the public’s enduring interest in him.

“Why you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else?” Tyson said of Paul, who has a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

“Everybody wants to fight him, all the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them the only people that will come are the people that like him. “The other guys, their parents might not even come watch them. That’s just keeping it real. They’re too boring for their children to watch, it’s like watching grass grow.”

The fight is the first for Tyson since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020, where Paul was on the undercard.

Although it has yet to be officially announced, the fight is also expected to be designated an exhibition, the USA Today reported.

That would mean the rounds would be two minutes as opposed to the traditional three, the boxers would wear heavier gloves that make it safer and there will be no official judges to score the rounds, so a victory could only come by knockout.

Netflix Mike Tyson

Comments

200 characters

Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Polling underway to elect 30 senators

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Oil gains on expectations for higher demand and as Middle East concerns rise

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 24.94pc to $17.03bn YoY

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Read more stories