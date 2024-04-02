AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
World

China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2024 12:38pm

BEIJING: China on Tuesday said it condemned Israeli air strikes that destroyed the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus, adding it opposed “any actions that lead to an escalation of tensions”.

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

“China condemns the attack,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, adding: “the security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated, and Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected”.

