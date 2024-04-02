AIRLINK 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Apr, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Read here for details.

  • Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Read here for details.

  • IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows further to 20.7% in March

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Read here for details.

