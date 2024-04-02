Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows further to 20.7% in March

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

