AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PTC (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd) 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45%

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 01:44pm

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) as the new chairman of the company.

The telecom shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We wish to inform you that Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, chairman has/have ceased to be the chairman of the company w.e.f April 1, 2024, and Capt. Muhammad Mahmood (retd) has/have been appointed as chairman,” read the notice.

As per the PTCL’s latest financial results, the company posted 15.4% growth in its revenue, owing to its strong performance in both retail and business segments, whereas Ufone achieved 25.6% growth in its revenue. The Group’s subsidiary, U Microfinance Bank, maintained strong momentum and posted 76.5% revenue growth during 2023.

Last month, it was reported that the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is still awaiting the submission of crucial information by the PTCL regarding its proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan.

Details revealed that the PTCL’s intention to acquire 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers Private Limited is a significant development in the telecom industry.

The CCP received PTCL’s pre-merger application on February 29, 2024, initially submitted with an incorrect fee. The outstanding fee was later remitted to the Commission on March 6, 2024.

ptcl PSX CCP PSX notice Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited PSX stocks Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood PTCL Telenor

Comments

200 characters

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Gaza health ministry says Israeli army withdraws from Al-Shifa

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories