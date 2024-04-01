AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
Pakistan

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 02:09pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Monday the release of former minister Fawad Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri announced the decision as the court heard a fraud case against Fawad today.

Chaudhry’s counsel Qasir Imam had earlier argued before the court that an allegation had been levelled against his client that he had taken Rs5 million bribe from a citizen.

According to the allegation, the complainant bribed Fawad and his client offered him a job, he said, adding that he had never seen the complainant on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against his client.

Verdict on Fawad Ch’s plea seeking bail

Fawad had parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and joined Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party in June.

Fawad was initially arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) on May 11, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also detained.

Fawad Chaudhry Arrest warrants release

