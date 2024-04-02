Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will announce the “Pakistan Honour Card Scheme” for the top taxpayers including exporters to grant privileges and facilities, especially at airports.

The “Pakistan Honour Cards” would be issued to 65 top exporters and compliant taxpayers including companies, Associations of Persons (AOPs), and individual taxpayers, who received awards from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the sources, the privileges to be granted to the card holders include speedy clearance at immigration counters; issuance of official passports and facilities and privileges at the VIP lounges of airports.

The cardholders would also be invited to an annual dinner by the prime minister.

Different categories of taxpayers would been titled to facilities under the scheme.

The categories included leading exporters (top nine); sector-wise exporters (nine sectors); chemical products (top two); food products (top two); leather (top two); machinery (top two); paper and plastic (highest); pharmaceuticals (top two); sports goods (top two); steel and metal products (highest); other exporters (highest).

The exporters of non-traditional and innovative products included aluminium and articles (highest); spices (highest); fish and crustaceans (highest); information technology (top three); exporters with the highest growth over last year (top two) and first-time exporters (top three); women exporters (top three); highest taxpayers in all taxes (top 12); highest taxpayers of income tax; companies (top five); Association of Persons (AOPs) (highest) and top five within the category of individuals.

The scheme will also cover new taxpayers with the highest tax paid (top two) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (top three).

