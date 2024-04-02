AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-02

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

Sohail Sarfraz Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will announce the “Pakistan Honour Card Scheme” for the top taxpayers including exporters to grant privileges and facilities, especially at airports.

The “Pakistan Honour Cards” would be issued to 65 top exporters and compliant taxpayers including companies, Associations of Persons (AOPs), and individual taxpayers, who received awards from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the sources, the privileges to be granted to the card holders include speedy clearance at immigration counters; issuance of official passports and facilities and privileges at the VIP lounges of airports.

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

The cardholders would also be invited to an annual dinner by the prime minister.

Different categories of taxpayers would been titled to facilities under the scheme.

The categories included leading exporters (top nine); sector-wise exporters (nine sectors); chemical products (top two); food products (top two); leather (top two); machinery (top two); paper and plastic (highest); pharmaceuticals (top two); sports goods (top two); steel and metal products (highest); other exporters (highest).

The exporters of non-traditional and innovative products included aluminium and articles (highest); spices (highest); fish and crustaceans (highest); information technology (top three); exporters with the highest growth over last year (top two) and first-time exporters (top three); women exporters (top three); highest taxpayers in all taxes (top 12); highest taxpayers of income tax; companies (top five); Association of Persons (AOPs) (highest) and top five within the category of individuals.

The scheme will also cover new taxpayers with the highest tax paid (top two) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (top three).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

exporters FBR taxpayers PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Honour Card Scheme

Comments

200 characters

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories