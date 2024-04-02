Markets Print 2024-04-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 01, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,796.32
High: 67,304.37
Low: 66,740.91
Net Change: 208.79
Volume (000): 79,759
Value (000): 3,751,968
Makt Cap (000) 2,143,763,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,709.07
NET CH (+) 81.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,454.44
NET CH (-) 53.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,407.63
NET CH (+) 47.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,835.53
NET CH (+) 86.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,049.94
NET CH (-) 48.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,649.36
NET CH (-) 52.08
------------------------------------
As on: 01-April-2024
====================================
