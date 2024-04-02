KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,796.32 High: 67,304.37 Low: 66,740.91 Net Change: 208.79 Volume (000): 79,759 Value (000): 3,751,968 Makt Cap (000) 2,143,763,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,709.07 NET CH (+) 81.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,454.44 NET CH (-) 53.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,407.63 NET CH (+) 47.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,835.53 NET CH (+) 86.48 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,049.94 NET CH (-) 48.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,649.36 NET CH (-) 52.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-April-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024