SAO PAULO: Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras lowered jet fuel prices to distributors by around 1.3% in some key marketing areas such as Guarulhos, Betim and Duque de Caxias, data on the firm’s website showed on Monday.

The company makes monthly tweaks to its jet fuel prices based on factors including oil prices and exchange rates.