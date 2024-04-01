Turkiye to continue implementing economic programme, Simsek says

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will continue to implement its medium-term economic programme decisively with a main focus on bringing down inflation and sustainable growth, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday after weekend local elections.

In a post on X, Simsek also said the government will prioritise savings by controlling public spending, on top of tight monetary policy and selective loans and income policy, to achieve the single-digit inflation target.