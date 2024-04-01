AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye to continue implementing economic programme, Simsek says

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 03:16pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will continue to implement its medium-term economic programme decisively with a main focus on bringing down inflation and sustainable growth, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday after weekend local elections.

Tayyip Erdogan sees ‘turning point’ for Turkiye after poll drubbing

In a post on X, Simsek also said the government will prioritise savings by controlling public spending, on top of tight monetary policy and selective loans and income policy, to achieve the single-digit inflation target.

Turkiye Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye to continue implementing economic programme, Simsek says

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

Israeli troops leave Gaza’s Shifa Hospital a wreck in sea of rubble

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Read more stories