AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

AFP Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 01:54pm

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold crisis talks Monday after replaced captain Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly denied he had made comments backing new skipper Babar Azam that were quoted in a PCB statement.

After dropping Babar as captain over last year’s World Cup flop, the PCB on Sunday reinstated him as white-ball captain, replacing Shaheen Shah after less than five months in charge.

The PCB statement said Shaheen Shah had “nothing but respect” for the returning skipper.

Babar Azam back as Pakistan’s captain in white-ball cricket

“I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one,” Afridi was quoted as saying.

But a source close to Shaheen Shah denied he had signed off on the statement that implied a harmonious transfer of the top job.

The source added he resented being replaced after being in charge for just one Twenty20 series.

“This is not Shaheen’s statement and he has contacted the PCB to clarify this,” the source told AFP.

“Shaheen will meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday.”

The PCB issued a statement confirming that Naqvi, who is also the country’s interior minister, would visit Pakistan team training in Kakul on Monday, without mentioning Afridi.

Fast bowler Afridi led Pakistan to a 4-1 loss in a Twenty20 Series in New Zealand in January.

Afridi also captained Lahore Qalandars as they finished last in the T20 Pakistan Super League that ended two weeks ago.

Pakistan next play New Zealand in a five-match home Twenty20 series, followed by matches in Ireland and England.

The T20 World Cup takes place in the United States and West Indies in June.

New Zealand Pakistan Cricket Board Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi Skipper Babar Azam ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi T20 Pakistan Super League

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Gaza health ministry says Israeli army withdraws from Al-Shifa

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories