Babar Azam back as Pakistan’s captain in white-ball cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed Babar Azam as captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs), Aaj News reported.

After a disappointing World Cup campaign in India last year, Azam was removed from his position as Pakistan’s all-format captain.

Shan Masood was given charge of the Test team, and Shaheen Shah Afridi took his place in the Twenty20 format.

Azam and other members of the national team were still attending an army-run training camp in Kakul when the announcement was made.

The PCB announced in a post on X that Babar Azam has been named the white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, “following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee.”

Additionally, PCB released a video of Naqvi and Azam’s meeting.

Earlier, the PCB announced a list of 29 players who are undergoing a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The selection committee for the national squad has also been overhauled, according to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Addressing a press conference at PCB headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium last week, Naqvi said the new selection committee will comprise seven members, and each will have equal power.

“There will be no Chief Selector so that there can be a healthier debate. Each of the members selected to be part of the committee has been thoroughly deliberated upon. Four former players - Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, and Wahab Riaz - the captain and head coach will also be part of the committee. A data analyst will also sit on the committee. There will be coordinators too, but they will not have voting power,” he said.