World

Israeli police say arrested Hamas leader’s sister in terror probe

AFP Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 01:57pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Monday they had arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as part of a terror probe in southern Israel.

Police told AFP that Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, who is an Israeli citizen, was taken into custody in the town of Tel Sheva as part of an investigation also involving Israel’s security agency Shin Bet.

A police spokesman, who confirmed it was Haniyeh’s sister, said she is “suspected of having contact with Hamas operatives and identifying with the organisation, while inciting and supporting acts of terrorism in Israel”.

Israeli military says Lebanon strike ‘eliminated’ a Hezbollah commander

Police said they found in the 57-year-old’s house “documents, media, telephones, other findings and evidence linking her to the commission of serious security offences against the State of Israel”.

Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Doha, is the head of Hamas’s political bureau.

