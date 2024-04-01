AIRLINK 61.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
MLCF 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
OGDC 120.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 22.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.66%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
PPL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
PTC 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.74%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 61.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.34%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.57%)
TRG 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,904 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 22,484 Decreased By -99.9 (-0.44%)
KSE100 66,767 Decreased By -238 (-0.36%)
KSE30 21,960 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.41%)
India gold prices soar to record high, dampening demand, dealers say

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 10:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian gold futures hit an all-time high on Monday, tracking gains in overseas markets and squeezing demand in the world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to 69,487 Indian rupees ($834.07) per 10 grams, up nearly 10% so far in 2024.

Gold hits record high as soft US data cements June rate cut bets

India’s gold imports are set to plunge by more than 90% in March from the previous month to hit their lowest since the COVID pandemic, a government official and two bank dealers told Reuters last week.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold Indian gold

