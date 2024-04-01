AIRLINK 61.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 30 and March 31, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.66, takes it to Rs289.41 per litre

Read here for details.

  • FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with US: PM Shehbaz responds to President Biden’s letter

Read here for details.

  • Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges’ allegations

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows to transform country’s economic landscape

Read here for details.

  • PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Read here for details.

