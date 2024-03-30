Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges’ allegations

The federal cabinet appointed on Saturday former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head a commission to probe allegations of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, Aaj News reported.

Jilani served as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan from 2013 to 2014.

Earlier this week, six judges of the IHC wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

Later, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government would place the letter before the federal cabinet for the formation of an inquiry commission.

“The prime minister will request a neutral, non-partisan and retired judge to head an inquiry commission and submit a report after investigating in accordance with the law,” Tarar said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting today to lay out clear targets and objectives for ministries across various sectors, including the economy, agriculture, industry and trade, minerals, IT, and education.

Addressing the cabinet, the PM urged his cabinet members to immediately commence work towards achieving the targets set in a five-year roadmap as shared with all the relevant ministries.

“All the available resources and tools should be explored and those not available should immediately be procured,” he said.

He also urged the ministries to adopt innovative tools and thinking.

“We have five-year term to transform the economic situation of the country, but for that purpose, we have to commence our respective work immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PM said that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa had assured the government of his complete support on economy in the national interest.

PM Shehbaz said that during their meeting, the CJP said that the judiciary was prepared to uncondionally support the government to any length in the interest of Pakistan.