Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges’ allegations

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif says Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa had assured the government of his complete support on economy in the national interest
BR Web Desk Published 30 Mar, 2024 03:41pm

The federal cabinet appointed on Saturday former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head a commission to probe allegations of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, Aaj News reported.

Jilani served as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan from 2013 to 2014.

Earlier this week, six judges of the IHC wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

Later, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government would place the letter before the federal cabinet for the formation of an inquiry commission.

“The prime minister will request a neutral, non-partisan and retired judge to head an inquiry commission and submit a report after investigating in accordance with the law,” Tarar said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting today to lay out clear targets and objectives for ministries across various sectors, including the economy, agriculture, industry and trade, minerals, IT, and education.

Addressing the cabinet, the PM urged his cabinet members to immediately commence work towards achieving the targets set in a five-year roadmap as shared with all the relevant ministries.

“All the available resources and tools should be explored and those not available should immediately be procured,” he said.

He also urged the ministries to adopt innovative tools and thinking.

“We have five-year term to transform the economic situation of the country, but for that purpose, we have to commence our respective work immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PM said that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa had assured the government of his complete support on economy in the national interest.

PM Shehbaz said that during their meeting, the CJP said that the judiciary was prepared to uncondionally support the government to any length in the interest of Pakistan.

China PM Shehbaz Sharif attack on Chinese in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges’ allegations

Spectrum of illegal activities: PM, COAS, CMs take stock of situation

Ukraine says Russia fired 12 drones, four missiles overnight

IMF approves $820mn as part of Egypt bailout

PM Shehbaz vows to transform country's economic landscape

China reaffirms financial support for Sri Lanka

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Read more stories