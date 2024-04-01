FBR activates Tajir Dost App

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has activated the new Tajir Dost module of the Tax Asaan App, which traders/ shopkeepers can easily use from their mobile phones.

Under the Tax Asaan App, one of the new user-friendly modules is “Tajir Dost”. It is live and active for traders in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar.

In the next phase, more cities would be added to the scheme, FBR sources said. Shopkeepers/ traders would be required to apply for registration to obtain National Tax Number Certificate or through Tax Asaan App, FBR’s portal or FBR’s Tax Facilitation Centres by April 30, 2024.

The term “shopkeeper” will also cover wholesaler, dealer, and retailer, manufacturer-cum retailer, importer-cum-retailer, or such person who combines the activity of retail and wholesale with any other business activity or other person in the supply chain of goods.

