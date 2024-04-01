Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to the US President Joe Biden’s letter, has expressed Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate with the United States in achieving shared objectives of global peace, stability, and regional prosperity.

In his letter to Biden, Sharif, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), conveyed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts in the energy sector and the framework of the Green Alliance, characterising it as a positive step towards addressing shared challenges.

He underscored the country’s aspirations to collaborate closely with the US in realising common objectives about global peace, regional stability, and socioeconomic advancement, the PMO said in a press release on Sunday.

Biden says commits support to PM Shehbaz

Biden had written to felicitate PM Shehbaz on Friday, assuring that Washington would continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges.

In his first communication with the new administration, the US president had noted that the “enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024